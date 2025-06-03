'Surging demand' in Harrogate town centre after £10.5m redevelopment of Copthall Bridge

By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:54 BST

One of Harrogate’s biggest office redevelopments of recent history is reporting a surging take-up for its premium office spaces.

Following a transformative £10.5 million redevelopment by WorkWell and a change of name, Copthall Bridge opened earlier this year in the heart of Harrogate on the corner of Station Parade and Station Bridge.

The ambitious project has transformed one of Harrogate’s most prominent office buildings, which had stood empty for more than six years, into a modern workspace designed to meet the needs of growing businesses.

So far, interest in what the state-of-the-art Copthall Bridge has to offer has been strong.

Following a transformative £10.5 million redevelopment by WorkWell and a change of name, Copthall Bridge in Harrogate opened earlier this year. (Picture contributed)

WorkWell managing director Oliver Corrigan said: “The level of take-up so soon after launch reinforces the need for high-quality, flexible office space in Harrogate.

"Today’s businesses want workspaces that support productivity and offer real value in terms of staff wellbeing.

"Copthall Bridge is designed to deliver exactly that.”

The new arrivals join a growing business community that includes Mobile Tornado, Primeast, Chronos Hub, Grateful and Evelyn Partners.

Once fully let, Copthall Bridge is expected to support up to 360 jobs in the town.

The building offers flexible office suites for teams with one to 40 desks, alongside co-working areas, soundproof booths, meeting rooms, and wellness facilities.

More than a third of the space was let within the first two weeks of opening.

The property includes on-site car parking and secure bike storage facilities, as well as shower and changing facilities

To book a viewing of Copthall Bridge offices, visit: https://info.workwelloffices.com/contact-us

