A renowned Harrogate restaurant is to launch a nostalgic new £19.17 menu in honour of its historic origins in 1917.

Opened originally in London's West End in 1917 by a young Italian emigré Abel Giandolini as an unlicensed Italian café, The Ivy soon became famous worldwide as a favourite haunt for artists, actors and celebrities.

The iconic restaurant later expanded into various locations across the UK under the brand name The Ivy Collection.

The Harrogate branch with its atmosphere of Art Deco luxury first opened its doors at 7-9 Parliament Street in November 2017 and has been busy ever since.

Going back to its roots - A renowned Harrogate restaurant is to launch a new £19.17 menu in honour of its historic origins in 1917. (Picture contributed)

Now, in celebration of its roots in the West End 106 years ago, its menu will from today, Thursday take a journey back to 1917 in terms of price and drinks.

Its new all-day menu will offer the chance to rediscover some of The Ivy’s classic dishes in two courses for £19.17 or three for £24.17.

Meanwhile, its new 1917 cocktail menu is inspired by the glitterati who graced the doors of its original London location in the ‘Roaring Twenties’.In partnership with Bombay Sapphire Gin and St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, the Harrogate restaurant’s mixologists will be paying homage to the sophistication of the era.

Sip on the past and enjoy special cocktails such as Marlene Dietrich’s Glitz, Vivien Leigh’s Elixir and The Cecil Beaton Spritz, and toast to the present in style.