Sunday Times Rich List 2019: These are the richest people in Yorkshire
Ever wondered who the richest people in Yorkshire are?
Entrepreneur Robert Miller has retained his position as the richest person in Yorkshire for 2019, with the founder of Duty Free Shops boasting an impressive £2.2bn fortune, according to the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List. The Morrison's family also made a return into the rich list rankings, with Jet2.com boss Philip Meeson also making it into the top 10. Listed are the top 20 richest people in Yorkshire in 2019.
1. Robert Miller and Princess Marie-Chantal and family
2019 wealth: 2.2bn. Wealth increase / decrease: up 200m