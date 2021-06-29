Summer Solstice Challenge

People were asked to build a scarecrow, paint a picture or make a sculpture on a theme of their favourite book and put it on show for all to see from the road.

Funds raised from the event, over £650, are to go towards the Platinum Jubilee events next year.

Organiser Robyn Farmer said: “A big thank you to everyone involved in making the weekend a great success.

“All the feedback I received was very positive and the event was very much enjoyed by all who attended.

“Many even asked what’s next year’s theme.”

The winners were decided by public vote and first was the Wind In The Willows by Michael and Marion Lumb; second, Up Chris and Chole Verity East Park Road; third, Harry Potter The Roberts Family.