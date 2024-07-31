Summer fete brings the local community together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Mount Vale to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds over the weekend to raise funds for their own sensory garden with wheelchair friendly raised beds to be enjoyed by those living at Mount Vale Care Home and the local community.

Mount Vale Care Home hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including two different tombolas’ including one dedicated to children’s items, a cake stall - full of delicious home-made treats from our own baking club in addition to those baked especially by relatives and hospitality team. Our talented residents had even made items to sell including cards, pens and jewellery. We were also joined by our local community small businesses – ‘Lilly Ladybird Quilts and crafts’ and ‘Roxy Resin and Goodies’.

Mount Vale provided a sitting area for guests to relax and enjoy our garden with tables, benches and little games to play from giant Jenga, ring toss and swing ball.

Staff at Mount Vale Care Home made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see generations of families coming together and having fun. Visitors enjoyed a selection of refreshments prepared by the hospitality team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Resident, Janette said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Trudi Gillespie General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Mount Vale are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”