Summer fete brings the local community together
Boroughbridge Manor hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a tombola, bottle stall, pick’n’mix sweet station, garden games and staff took turns to head into the stocks, allowing the children to soak them with the sponges, all of which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.There was entertainment provided all afternoon by the fantastic Rebekah Austin too.
Staff at Boroughbridge Manor care home made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, including cold fizzy drinks, homemade burgers and a variety of delicious cakes prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!
Resident, Josie, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and it was wonderful to see all the children playing so happily together. The weather was perfect, we couldn’t have asked for a better day. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Susan Carter, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Boroughbridge Manor are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
Boroughbridge Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Boroughrbidge Manor provides residential care and dementia care for 81 residents from respite care to long term stays.
