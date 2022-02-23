Summer festival plans for Ripon

Organisers will soon be announcing the programme of events but say plans include puppetry, dance, drama, street theatre, storytelling, children’s activities and family shows.

Spokesman for Ripon Theatre Festival, Julia Whitham said: “The Festival will take place over a long weekend 23 – 26 June 2022.

“A team of volunteers has come together with the aim of brightening Ripon with professional and community performances and celebrating its unique city with four days of fun.”

Planning for the event takes a step forward with an open meeting on Wednesday March 2, at the newly refurbished Ripon Arts Hub.

“This will be a chance for attendees to hear about some of the performances and activities that are being lined up and information will be provided about how to get more involved as a volunteer helper or even as a performer,” added Julia.

“The Festival Team is looking for performers for its Musical Fringe and will also be announcing auditions for a special community performance.”

Ripon Theatre Festival is managed by Ripon City Festival Trust 1986, with support from Ripon Together.

It has co-ordinated events to benefit all in the city, including Ripon By the Sea and the annual Pancake Races. The event on March 2, at 7.30pm, is free to attend and can be booked through the Festival’s website at: www.ripontheatrefestival.org