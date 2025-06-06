Summer fair to happen this weekend at village near Ripon with plenty of family fun
The Adult Diabetes Team at Harrogate Hospital are holding a Diabetes Summer Fair on Sunday, June 8 in Bishop Monkton Village Hall near Ripon.
The event, which will run from 11am to 2pm, will have lots to offer for the whole family, including a bouncy castle, face painting, lucky dip, sporting activities, live music, food and drink, raffle, tombola, fire engine, tractor and much more.
The team also have a raffle with great prizes, including:
Afternoon tea at Rudding Park.
Family ticket to Newby Hall.
Two sets of platinum VIP paintball tickets (entry for 12 people) worth £300 each for Bawtry Paintball Fields.
Midweek golf round at Oakdale Golf Club.
Tickets cost £1 each and can be purchased on the day or in advance by scanning the QR code on the poster.
Or email: [email protected] or telephone 01423 553747/554416.
Winners will be picked on the day.