Summer fair to happen this weekend at village near Ripon with plenty of family fun

A fun-packed summer fair is to take place this weekend to fundraise for diabetes care at NHS Harrogate Hospital.

The Adult Diabetes Team at Harrogate Hospital are holding a Diabetes Summer Fair on Sunday, June 8 in Bishop Monkton Village Hall near Ripon.

The event, which will run from 11am to 2pm, will have lots to offer for the whole family, including a bouncy castle, face painting, lucky dip, sporting activities, live music, food and drink, raffle, tombola, fire engine, tractor and much more.

The team also have a raffle with great prizes, including:

Afternoon tea at Rudding Park.

Family ticket to Newby Hall.

Two sets of platinum VIP paintball tickets (entry for 12 people) worth £300 each for Bawtry Paintball Fields.

Midweek golf round at Oakdale Golf Club.

Tickets cost £1 each and can be purchased on the day or in advance by scanning the QR code on the poster.

Or email: [email protected] or telephone 01423 553747/554416.

Winners will be picked on the day.