Successful North Yorks family business leads way on cancer checks after son's battle

A new health scheme at a Harrogate company spearheaded by its co-founder who had testicular cancer when he was 24 has been hailed as potentially life-changing for staff.

The rollout of the health check programme at HECK!, the Bedale firm launched by Harrogate couple Andrew and Debbie Keeble, was championed by their son and co-founder Jamie Keeble.

Jamie was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2015 aged just 24 after he discovered a lump after playing five-a-side football with friends in Harrogate.

Nearly a decade later, and now aged 34, Jamie has thrown his weight behind the free workplace health checks at HECK!, helping to stop many preventable conditions.

HECK! co-founder Jamie Keeble has championed the rollout of the health check programme at HECK!, the Bedale firm launched by Harrogate couple Andrew and Debbie Keeble.(Picture contributed)

As well as targeting heart disease, the tests aim to prevent diabetes and kidney disease, as well as common cancers such as testicular, prostate, breast and ovarian.

Almost 100 staff members at HECK! were invited to take part in the checks which involved answering a short lifestyle questionnaire, then having their height, weight, and waist measured, undergoing a blood pressure test and under-going a simple blood test to measure cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Jamie Keeble said: “We were really delighted how the health checks were taken up. They really can save lives.

"We have now rolled it out across the company and are having regular visits by the screening company.”

One of the individuals who came to the screening was Robert Rough, 59, who is HECK’s occupational health lead.

Robert Rough said: "Since the screening, I have already made an appointment with my GP to follow up on some of the recommendations."

The new initiative at HECK! follows the success of the company’s cancer awareness campaign which ran during November’s Men’s Health Awareness Month.

A total of £20,000 was raised for Cahonas, a charity dedicated to educating people about testicular cancer and awareness, from sales of HECK!’s chicken sausages range.

A spokesperson for Cahonas said: "We are incredibly grateful to HECK for their unwavering support of Cahonas and for championing the importance of early cancer detection by changing their name to 'CHECK' throughout November.”

