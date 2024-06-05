Stylish Harrogate restaurant to launch fixed-price menu after £500k refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Harrogate's most stunning hotel restaurants is about to launch a new fixed-price menu this week following a £500,000 refurbishment.

Starting on Thursday, June 6, the weekly Thursday Club at the elegant and stylish Amber’s restaurant will not only showcase the best ingredients from Yorkshire and the British Isles but also offer live acoustic music from a handful of carefully chosen local up-and-coming artists.

As well as great food and good company, the new initiative at Cedar Court Hotel is inviting people to book and try their new fixed-price menu, where diners can enjoy two courses for £30 or upgrade to three courses for an additional £7.50 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Stott, General Manager at Cedar Court Harrogate said: “We're thrilled to introduce our Thursday Club, a special evening to bring the community together with delicious food and live music.

Amber’s restaurant first opened its doors at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate in April as part of a half a million pound investment. (Picture contributed)

"We want to celebrate Harrogate’s spirit by offering a midweek dining experience that’s sophisticated, relaxing and enjoyable for our guests.

"Community is important to us and we believe there's no better way to connect than over a great meal and fantastic entertainment."

Amber’s first opened its doors at Cedar Court in April as part of a half a million pound investment at the hotel which also included a new private dining and entertaining venue called the Imaginarium with capacity for up to 28 people, and the Queens Suite, a new banqueting space for dinners, events, and weddings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Thursday Club’s fixed price menu will include carefully selected dishes from the Amber’s À La Carte Menu such as Pan Seared Scallops with asparagus emulsion and crispy seaweed, Slow Cooked Rolled Easingwold Belly Pork with potato and black pudding terrine, and Classic Jam Roly Poly with double cream custard.

Amber’s will be changing the dishes of the set menu on a seasonal basis to celebrate the different delicious ingredients each season brings.

Wine pairings can be added for an additional £15 upgrade per person.

Friends of Amber's are welcome to use their 20% discount.

Live music will take place between 6.30pm and 7.15pm and 7.45pm and 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad