Stunningly spectacular view of a true FEVA highlight in Knaresborough

FEAV highlight - The stunning pink/purple lighting at Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough. (Picture by Richard Maude)

The stunning pink/purple lighting up the entirety at Holy Trinity Church was the brainchild of the arts festival's Art Director and painter, Fiona Odle.

Her studio, Briggate Art, which is part of the current Nidd Art Trail, is right in front of the church and she sees it rising above her every day.

The spire can also be seen when coming into Knaresborough from every road as it stands as a beacon.

Having come up with the idea of a pink church for FEVA, Fiona approached the church for permission and was directed to Brian Robinson, an electrician who agreed to take on the challenge.

In turn, Brian got professional lighting project engineer, Paul Whittaker from international company, ACDC Lighting in Barrowford involved and the two started working together to create what has turned out to be a landmark.

Paul and Brian have given their services for free.

The end result has become a talking point during the FEVA festival - as well as pointing the way to Briggate Studios itself.

Fiona, who is a Yorkshire Impressionist, has launched the Knaresborough Art Hub and is also is running art workshops during FEVA.

Her current show, which runs until Saturday, sees Fiona and Shirley Hudson will be exhibiting their vibrant range of paintings, prints and cards at their exciting new studios together with visiting artists: Kim Coley, Angela Hall, Julie Procter, Helen Graham and Xanthi Ferguson.

FEVA Festival, Knaresborough August 13 - 22