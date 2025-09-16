Stunning World Heritage site near Ripon is rated in UK's best spots for walking

The Harrogate district’s most famous outdoors visitor attractions has been named in the UK top ten for an autumnal walk.

The outdoor experts at GO Outdoors analysed TripAdvisor reviews and average rainfall to reveal the best places for an autumn walk.

Appearing in the top ten is Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, located approximately three miles south-west of Ripon, which is rated number eight in Great Britain.

Run by The National Trust, this World Heritage Site is one of the largest and best preserved ruined Cistercian monasteries in England with an elegant water garden.

Founded in 1132, Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire operated for more than four centuries until its dissolution under Henry VIII in 1539. (Picture contributed)

Taking the top spot as the best place for an autumn walk in the UK is the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, with a score of 9.3 out of 10.

With a range of trails to explore and wildlife like deer to spot, the Forest of Dean offers the perfect backdrop for any autumnal adventure.

Following in second place is Winkworth Arboretum, with a score of 8.51 out of 10.

Managed by the National Trust, it is home to more than 1,000 tree species, with many changing colour in the autumn months and relatively low rainfall.

Rounding out the top three is Derbyshire’s Padley Gorge, with a score of 8.35 out of 10.

Home to beautiful wooded landscapes, this gorge thrives in autumn, with nearly one in four (23.9%) reviews mentioning ‘autumn’.

The popular site boasts an overall score of 7.24 out of 10 and is rated above Regent's Park in London.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and hiking enthusiast at GO Outdoors comments: “The UK’s natural beauty comes to life in the autumn months, with the leaves shifting colour and the changing wildlife, I simply love it!

“To fully enjoy your autumn stroll, preparation is key.

"Layers are essential in the autumn months as they can be added or removed depending on the weather conditions on the day.”

