Stunning views near Harrogate that inspired painter J M W Turner are 'under threat' from development say villagers

Villagers campaigning to protect views near Harrogate that inspired painter J M W Turner says the high number of public objections shows plans for an “industrial scale” new solar farm are completely inappropriate.

Members of Stop Weeton Solar Farm say the total of 375 objections to Abei Energy’s planning application to build a solar development on more than 80 acres of green belt farmland at Juniper Farm reflect the deep concern of locals and visitors to the area.

“We are not against renewable energy,” said Bernie May of Stop Weeton Solar Farm, “but we believe solar farms ought to be in an appropriate place, such as roof tops and brownfield site developments, in line with national planning policy.

"This is currently not being adhered to.

"This development, and others like it, is not going to be a quick fix for reaching net zero. ABEI doesn’t even have access to the national grid as it stands.”

Weeton lies seven miles from Harrogate in the beautiful and highly scenic Lower Wharfedale valley, which has remained relatively untouched by industrialisation over centuries.

Villagers argue that the planning application submitted to North Yorkshire Council not only threatens the tranquil, picturesque village of Weeton that dates back to the 1066 Domesday book, but also the spectacular views of the Lower Wharfedale valley, which can be enjoyed from Almscliffe Crag, Harewood House Estate, the Otley Chevin and other surrounds such as North Rigton, Kirby Overblow and Healthwaite Hill.

Such is the scenic quality of the Wharfedale Valley that it inspired sketches by JMW Turner and is now recognised as a vital part of a small corridor of Green Belt between Leeds and Harrogate that is supposed to protect urban sprawl between the two conurbations and maintain the openness of the countryside.

Spanish developer ABEI Energy’s plans are said to dwarf the size of the village, with tens of thousands of solar panels, 3.66 metres (12 feet) high, plus associated battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The new development would be housed in shipping container-sized units of 4.5metres (15 feet) high, transformer stations, inverter cabins, a meteorological station, 2.5 metre high security fencing and CCTV.

Landscape Architect, Xanthe Quayle, who has significant experience with regards to landscape and visual impact assessment in the context of major planning applications, is backing residents’ concerns.

He said: “The proposed solar farm would introduce an alien, industrial scale development into a landscape of recognised scenic value and tranquillity.

"This proposal is uniquely harmful due to its location and scale within a highly sensitive valley side landscape”.

The application is now under formal planning consideration by North Yorkshire Council, with a decision expected as early as February 2026.

For more on the planning application, visit: https://publicaccess.northyorks.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=SYOCUJLTH0900

For more information on Stop Weeton Solar Farm, visit: https://stopweetonsolarfarm.co.uk/