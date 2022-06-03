Stunning Royal pictures show Prince Harry and wife Meghan re-join the Royals for a National Service of Thanksgiving

The pair, who have been estranged from their family since moving to America, smiled and waved at the crowds as they entered the cathedral, and then seemed to be happily greeting friends and family once they took their seats. But there were no pictures of the couple with either Prince William or Prince Charles as they seemed to be seated away from the leading Royals.
1. National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen at Saint Paul's Cathedral
Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral.
Photo: Getty Images
2. National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen at Saint Paul's Cathedral
Prince Harry arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral.
Photo: Getty Images
3. National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen at Saint Paul's Cathedral
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive to the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral.
Photo: Getty Images
4. National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen at Saint Paul's Cathedral
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive to the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral.
Photo: Getty Images