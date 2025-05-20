Stunning Ripon visitor's attraction wins gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

One of the Ripon and Harrogate area’s most beautiful attractions has won gold at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for the first time.

Built in the 1690s under the guidance of Christopher Wren, Newby Hall has won the ultimate horticultural accolade for a North Yorkshire-inspired plant display – its first ever at the world’s most famous floral event.

The woodland-themed display highlighting some of the most eye-catching and unusual varieties of Cornus, a nod to Newby Hall’s renowned National Plant Collection of Cornus, was given the top award by RHS judges.

The RHS Chelsea display had been carefully designed by Newby Hall’s head gardener, Lawrence Wright, in collaboration with owners Richard and Lucinda Compton, who now curate the collection.

Gold medal success - Newby Hall's Lucinda Compton and Lawrence Wright with TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh at RHS Chelsea Flower Show. (Picture contributed)

Lawrence Wright said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win gold at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

"To be judged as being amongst the best of the best in the horticultural world is incredible, putting Newby Hall’s plant collection firmly on the national and international map.

"We are now really looking forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy the wonder of these beautiful plants.”

Newby Hall’s exhibit forms a key part of Plant Heritage’s display within the Floral Marquee (stand GPB 020) at RHS Chelsea, which celebrates the beauty of the National Plant Collections.

It was officially opened by broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh who is president of Plant Heritage which champions and conserves garden plants.

Newby Hall’s Cornus collection is one of the UK’s most extensive, with more than 100 individual specimens, 48 cultivars and 25 species.

It was originally started in 1990 by Robin Compton, a passionate horticulturist and former president of the National Council for the Conservation of Plants and Gardens, which is now known as Plant Heritage.

Richard and Lucinda's daughter, Sasha Compton, who is an established artist and designer, has been painting the Cornus display at the show, whilst Jake Sutcliffe Studio helped build the display.

Regarded as a jewel of the Yorkshire countryside, Newby Hall and Gardens are used in TV shows such as Peaky Blinders and Victoria and are open to the public from April to September.