Stunning Ripley Town Hall may be sold for £400,000 to the community that holds it so dear

One of the most historic buildings in the Harrogate district is on its way to being sold to volunteers to secure it as a community and live entertainment venue.

The volunteers of Ripley Star Club committee told the Harrogate Advertiser they had “agreed to purchase the Ripley Town Hall from Ripley Castle Estate for £400,000”.

Erected in 1854, the much-loved building has been a hub for a huge range of community events since WW2.

The last 21 years has also seen the characterful but small venue; capacity 250, become a mecca for the world's top blues, soul and rock musicians, playing host to Steve Cropper, Paul Jones of The Blues Band, Georgie Fame, Taj Mahal, Andy Fairweather Low, The Yardbirds, Magna Carta and The Animals.

Ripley Star Club committee believes the sale will not only live up to the roots of this lovely buildings but also secure it as a community and live entertainment venue for the future.

Explaining the move, Andrew Herrington, secretary of Ripley Star Club committee and a key Ripley Live gig organiser, said: "Ripley Town Hall was originally erected in 1854 by Sir William Amcotts Ingilby and finished by his widow Mary Anne.

"There is a plaque in the building to say it was erected to fulfil his intentions - community use.

"The Star Club was formed at the venue in 1946 to give the men returning from the war "somewhere to have a pint".

"The Star club have been tenants of the Ripley Castle Estate ever since.

"About 20 years ago we carried out a major restoration and refurbishment of the Grade Two listed building with a substantial grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

"Sir Thomas Ingilby now agrees with our committee that the building should be owned by the community and we have negotiated a purchase price of £400,000."

Ripley Star Club is submitting grant applications but needs to raise £50,000-plus and is looking for donations.