Stunning new outdoor event at famous visitor attraction near Ripon is to start this week

A visitor attraction in North Yorkshire is set to launch a new outdoor event utilising all of its award-winning estate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon, which was won the Yorkshire Attraction of the Year 2022 award, is to launch Newby25 this weekend.

Featuring more than 60 sculptures by 27 nationally and internationally acclaimed artists, it will be the beautiful stately home’s most ambitious sculpture trail to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning for the first time outside Newby Hall’s Roman statue gallery, the trail will through the hall’s formal gardens, ancient woodland, and orchard, offering an inspiring journey through diverse artistic styles and mediums.

Among the artists taking part in Newby25 at the lovely stately home in North Yorkshire will be renowned wildlife sculptor Hamish Mackie who is making his debut on site. (Picture contributed)

Running from Friday, June 20 until September 28, this year will also mark the debut of sculpture within Newby’s award-winning gardens, which recently received a gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for a display inspired by its National Collection of Cornus.

Orlando Compton, whose family owns Newby Hall and who curated Newby25, said: “The expanded route maked the 19th bi-annual sculpture trail our most ambitious to date

"It is an elegant fusion of contemporary art and natural beauty within Newby’s treasured heritage gardens and sculptures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the artists taking part will be renowned wildlife sculptor Hamish Mackie who is making his debut on site.

The British artist’s three captivating works of art including a life-size bronze leopard climbing a tree, two majestic bronze roe deer and a striking interpretation of a Jurassic ammonite fossil crafted from cracked stainless steel.

Other artists showing include Leeds-based David Watkinson whose kinetic sculptures have proved popular with visitors for their graceful movement and engineering finesse.

Newby Hall is one of Britain's finest Adam Houses.

Built in the 1690s by Sir Christopher Wren, earlier this year the Hall and Gardens won a prestigious gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Newby Hall’s first-ever at the world’s most famous horticultural event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A VIP preview of the open-air exhibition is to take place on Thursday, June 19 sponsored by Tennants Auctioneers and Smailes Goldie Chartered Accountants.

Ticket entry to Newby Hall and Gardens includes access to the sculpture exhibition.

To book tickets: https://bookings.newbyhall.com/book