Stunning Harrogate visitor attraction is now in Sunday Times ‘21 best things to do in the UK’ list

The list of Britain’s greatest indoor tourist attractions was published in the Sunday Times at the weekend.

Under the heading “21 best things to do in the UK when it rains”, Harrogate’s historic Turkish Baths were ranked 15th.

Opened 126 years ago on Friday, July 23, 1897 by The Duke of Cambridge Prince George, the ornate Moorish-style bath house with glazed brickwork and painted ceilings, were built by Baggalley & Bristowe of London at a cost of £120,000.

Harrogate’s historic Turkish Baths has made the Sunday Times' “21 best things to do in the UK when it rains”. (Picture Visit Harrogate)

Although Turkish Baths were common at that time, only seven dating back to the 19th century now remain in the entire UK.

None is as historically complete and in full working order as Harrogate’s Turkish Baths which in 2018 underwent a £300,000 investment project to further enhance the unique historic character of the Grade II* listed building, while upgrading facilities to ensure it continues to thrive into the future.

The Sunday Times feature hailed the Harrogate attraction in the following way: : "Harrogate’s restored Victorian Turkish Baths have been steaming since 1897.

"Central to the experience is the progression from the eucalyptus-scented steam room through the rising temperatures of three heat rooms and onto the sharp shock of the cold plunge pool.”