Studio award for Boston Spa photographer

She captured the attention of the body which represents and highlights the work of professional photographers with her image of four-year-old Florence, taken in her studio in the village.

Andrea was delighted to hear of her success and said: “I was over the moon when I heard the news.

“The last few years have been a difficult time for many small businesses, so to receive this award was a real honour and completely made my day.”

Talking about this year’s submissions and the winning image, CEO Martin Baynes said: “The quality of this year’s entries was very high, with many wonderful images in all genres.

“Myself and the judges were blown away by the talent and creativity shown.”

For over 10 years, Andrea has been creating images of local children and families in a professional studio setting and also in the great outdoors.

Her studio is a stones throw from Martin House Children’s Hospice and to help their fundraising, she is currently running a competition offering a voucher for a family photoshoot (worth £350).