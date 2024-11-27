Stretch of Harrogate's River Nidd is on new list for poor water quality issued by The Environment Agency

A stretch of a Harrogate/Knaresborough river only granted Bathing Water Status earlier in the year is part of a new list of popular swimming spots rated "poor" in water quality by The Environment Agency.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the River Nidd at the Lido in Knaresborough was designated Bathing Water Status by the Government in May after an all-party, community campaign spearheaded by then Harrogate MP Andrew Jones.

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s new Lib Dem MP, Tom Gordon, said the new rating was not a surprise but remained a disgrace, nonetheless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure this news will come as no surprise to my constituents in Harrogate and Knaresborough,” said Mr Gordon.

Flashback to 2021 - Campaigners signal their disgust at pollution in the River Nidd in Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

"Once again, our swimming spot is too polluted to swim in.

"That Yorkshire Water still hasn’t cleaned up its act is a disgrace.

“It is completely inexcusable that local residents aren’t able to enjoy Knaresborough Lido, and all whilst Yorkshire Water hammers us with sky high water bills.

“Enough is enough. For far too long Yorkshire Water has been pumping gallons of disgusting sewage in our rivers and beaches, and all whilst paying vast bonuses to their executives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s new Lib Dem MP, Tom Gordon, pictured centre, said the new rating was not a surprise but remained a disgrace, nonetheless. (Picture contributed)

The designation of Bathing Water Status for part of the Nidd followed initial complaints from fly-fishers in Nidderdale who noticed a deterioration in the river’s water clarity in the face of pollution believed to be caused by peat bog erosion, metal mining and sewage spillages by Yorkshire Water.

The new status means that each year during the peak bathing season between May and September, the Environment Agency will test for pollutants and bacteria such as E-coli in order to help polluters improve water quality.

But the latest figures from Environment Agency show that the number of bathing sites in England rated to have 'poor' water quality standards has now reached record levels.

The Environment Agency's monitoring of designated bathing waters during the official swimming season between May and September shows that overall, 8.2% of bathing waters - some 37 sites - were rated "poor" for water quality in 2024.

Among them is the Lido in Knaresborough.

Others rated poor in the 2024 assessment include:

Littlehaven Beach, Tyne and Wear (new designation)

Scarborough South Bay, North Yorkshire

Bridlington South Beach, East Riding of Yorkshire

Wharfe at Cromwheel, Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wharfe at Wilderness Carpark, West Yorkshire (new designation)

Heacham, Norfolk

Sheep's Green, River Cam, Cambridgeshire (new designation)

Wolvercote Mill Stream, Oxfordshire

Wallingford Beach, River Thames, Oxfordshire (new designation)

Deal Castle, Kent

Bognor Regis (Aldwick), West Sussex

Southsea East, Hampshire

Lyme Regis Church Cliff Beach, Dorset (new designation)

Steamer Quay, Dart Estuary, Devon (new designation)

Porthluney, Cornwall

Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway, North Somerset

River Severn in Shrewsbury, Shropshire (new designation)

St Anne’s North, Lancashire

Blackpool North, Lancashire

Coniston Water, Boating Centre, Cumbria (new designation)

Derwent Water at Crow Park, Cumbria (new designation)

River Ribble at Edisford Bridge, Lancashire (new designation)

Nationally, The Liberal Democrats say they have long spearheaded the campaign to clean up Britain’s seas and rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party is urging for a complete overhaul of the water industry, by scrapping Ofwat and replacing it with a new regulator who has the power to clamp down on water companies, such as Yorkshire Water.

But Yorkshire Water says it “cares deeply about river health” and its business plan for 2025-2030 includes its largest-ever environmental investment of £7.8 billion.