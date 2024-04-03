Stray land to be 'lost and swapped' in Harrogate as part of North Yorkshire Council's new safety proposals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the proposals developed by North Yorkshire Council following feedback from road safety groups, local schools and parents, the public is also being asked to give their views on a ‘land swap’ to compensate for the loss of some Stray land.

The plans include:

A tiger crossing for Slingsby Walk and Oatlands Drive, with segregated zones for cyclists and pedestrians.

New Harrogate crossing at the Stray...A tiger crossing for Slingsby Walk and Oatlands Drive, with segregated zones for cyclists and pedestrians. (Picture contributed)

The crossing would include a raised table, which will make the crossing more visible whilst acting as a traffic calming measure.

A signalised toucan crossing for pedestrians and cyclists at Slingsby Walk and Wetherby Road.

This would ensure a safer crossing over Wetherby Road which prioritises non-motorised users.

The council has been under pressure to push on with the new crossings after a series of bruising battles with residents opposed to sustainable transport measures in the town.

The North Yorkshire Council plans include a signalised toucan crossing for pedestrians and cyclists at Slingsby Walk and Wetherby Road in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

If successful, this might be only the first phase of potential improvements in the Oatlands Drive area which could include a 20mph speed limit, subject to consultation, and further active travel schemes and improvements.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “Ensuring people can cross the road safely is incredibly important.

“We have produced these plans after consulting with road safety groups as well as school staff and parents, so we hope they will receive overall support.”

As the proposals require the construction of a new footpath and cycleway over an area which is currently designated as 'Stray land', the council must dedicate land in exchange to the Duchy of Lancaster, which owns the Stray.

The council is inviting people to share their views on proposals for exchanging land.

These include:

The council’s preferred option: Land immediately adjacent to the Stray and to the proposed crossing on Wetherby Road, as it is of good quality, grassed and has several mature trees.

Six small areas of road verge off Hookstone Chase.

One area of road verge off Hookstone Road.