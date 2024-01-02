Stormy weather hits much-loved Knaresborough Duck Race and raises question of possible change of date in future
Organisers Knaresborough Cricket Club are weighing up the pros and cons of moving the much-loved Knaresborough Cricket Club Duck Race from its traditional New Year’s Day date after Storm Gerrit was followed by heavy rainfall over the festive period.
Announcing the sad news, organisers posted: “It is with a heavy heart that we need to tell you all that the Duck Race has been cancelled due to safety reasons.
"The river is very high and, with rain last night and heavy showers forecast, our partners on the river think that the river will be too high to have boats in the river and it will be unsafe for all.”
For the second consecutive year, the Duck Race went online where it was streamed live at 2.30pm on New Year’s Day .
Knaresborough Cricket Club invited everyone to join them at the club for refreshments while the winners were announced.
The corporate top three were, first, GMD Home and Garden Improvements; second, Monks Security System, and, third, River and Rose.
As always, funds from the Duck Race will go to local causes, including Henshaws and Knaresborough CC juniors.
There have been calls to move the event to spring when flooding is less likely.
But organisers would then face the problem of pleasure boats on the river and other activities.