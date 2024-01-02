Stormy weather hits much-loved Knaresborough Duck Race and raises question of possible change of date in future

There’s speculation that a popular New Year’s Day family event held on the river Nidd may see a change of date in future after it was cancelled for the second year running.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers Knaresborough Cricket Club are weighing up the pros and cons of moving the much-loved Knaresborough Cricket Club Duck Race from its traditional New Year’s Day date after Storm Gerrit was followed by heavy rainfall over the festive period.

Announcing the sad news, organisers posted: “It is with a heavy heart that we need to tell you all that the Duck Race has been cancelled due to safety reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The river is very high and, with rain last night and heavy showers forecast, our partners on the river think that the river will be too high to have boats in the river and it will be unsafe for all.”

Flashback to a previous year - The much-loved Knaresborough Cricket Club Duck Race is traditionally held on the River Nidd on New Year’s Day for charity. (Picture contributed)

For the second consecutive year, the Duck Race went online where it was streamed live at 2.30pm on New Year’s Day .

Knaresborough Cricket Club invited everyone to join them at the club for refreshments while the winners were announced.

The corporate top three were, first, GMD Home and Garden Improvements; second, Monks Security System, and, third, River and Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, funds from the Duck Race will go to local causes, including Henshaws and Knaresborough CC juniors.

There have been calls to move the event to spring when flooding is less likely.