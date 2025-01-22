Storm warning: Event is postponed two days in advance as amber weather alert hits Harrogate and Knaresborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It had been expected that North Yorkshire Council and Knaresborough Town Council would ‘cut the ribbon’ on the recently updated Mint Garth play area located at the Hay a Park estate in Knaresborough this Friday afternoon.
The improvement to the play area have been funded by "Section 106" money that came from the developer of the estate in 2007.
This money had to be spent specifically on the Mint Garth play area and would have gone back to the developer if not spent.
It also is not connected to the new Water Lane plan.
But today’s issuing of an Amber weather warning as Storm Éowyn gets set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow to parts of Britain has caused the launch of the Mint Garth play area to be delayed.
Councillors including Coun Hannah Gostlow and Coun Andy Bell, who worked with North Yorkshire Council on the project, and local school children had been expected to attend the opening.
The revamp on the popular Knaresborough play area began last November.
The new design is aimed at making “much better use of the space” and includes a lot of new play equipment aimed at younger children and a new accessible picnic bench
The hope is that the opening ceremony will now be rescheduled.