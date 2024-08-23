Storm Lilian's impact on stages at Leeds Festival as Harrogate ticket holders head to exciting music event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate music fans heading for Leeds Festival today have been warned of the impact of the overnight storms not only on tents but on the closure of some stages at Bramham Park.

In terms of the impact on the stages – whose headliners include Lana Del Rey, Fred Again, Blink-182, Liam Gallagher and Catfish and The Bottlemen - a spokesperson for Leeds Festival said today, Friday: “We can see an end in sight to the high winds.

"We definitely won't be opening the arena at 11am but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage today, there will be no performances on it.

Warning to Harrogate music fans - The main stage at Leeds Festival being constructed earlier in the week at Bramham Park. (Picture contributed)

"We have also lost the Aux stage today, and there will be no performances on it.

"We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend.”

In terms of the stormy weather, a spokesperson for Leeds Festival said today, Friday: “We’re urging you to stay in your tents if you are onsite and feel safe to do so.

"If you are in your car, please remain there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are not yet at the festival site, please delay your arrival. We’re expecting it to ease up at 10am and we will update in 30 minutes."

Earlier today The Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning as Storm Lilian swept Britain.

No rain is expected on a day of clouds and sunny spells.

But gusts of up to 50 to 60 mph are expected throughout this morning before reducing to the mid 30s for the rest of the day.

Top temperature 18c.

It all changes tomorrow, Saturday with some rain on the way but less wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters say the Yellow warning will end as the winds ease substantially tomorrow

Instead, we will see a cloudy morning before heavy rain takes over for most of the afternoon.

Top temperature 17c.

Sunday, the last day of Leeds Festival, will see a similar picture with, perhaps, a little less rain.

Top temperature 17c.