Storm Barbet brings fear and flooding to parts of the Harrogate district and North Yorkshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Although visitors attractions such as Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough and RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate closed for a time at the weekend, the Environment Agency eventually decided to remove its flood warning for Pannal and Burn Bridge alongside the River Crimple.
But the torrential rain and wind still caused fear and misery for many.
The River Nidd burst its banks in several places near Kirk Hammerton flooding crop fields while Fearby road at Masham turned into a river for a time.
In North Yorkshire, the police reported that six people - in two separate incidents - were rescued from cars stuck in flood water.
On Friday at Willsill near Summerbridge and Pateley Bridge, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crew from Harrogate responded to flooding inside a property, which had affected the ground floor of the premises.
Crews isolated the power and assisted with clearing the drains.
On the same day, fire crews from Acomb and Knaresborough responded to reports of two males trapped in a car in flooding at at Cattal Moor Lane in Cattal.
Crews assisted both males safely out of the water using water rescue equipment and left them in the hands of paramedics to be checked over.
The village of Brackenridge in Nidderdale was hammered by 83.8mm of rain in just a few hours.