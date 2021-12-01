Storm Arwen hits festive market

The volunteers at the highly popular centre were ready for the Christmas Market to return following the impact of Coronavirus restrictions but they suffered another setback.

“Very unfortunately we had to cancel our Christmas Market on Saturday, due to snow, a power cut and a fallen tree which closed the road,” said spokesman Sarah Stead.

“It seemed as if everything was conspiring against us!

“We were very disappointed after weeks of hard work and large quantities of beautiful gifts remaining.

“A few hardy souls battled their way through but we couldn’t even make them a cup of tea, let alone the full festive menu we had planned.”

They were able to welcome visitors to the market last Friday and the centre’s own carol singers Fewston Musick performed.

Sarah added: “All went well and we had plenty of visitors but we were worried about the weather forecast for the following day.”

Undeterred, the fundraisers have set up an enticing Christmas Market stall in the Tea Room, where visitors are able to buy a full range of hand-made merchandise every Sunday leading up to Christmas.

“We have a huge variety of jams and preserves, gins and liqueurs, oils and vinegars, herbs, beautiful fresh wreaths, dried flowers arrangements, bulbs, candles, decorations and much, much more,” added Sarah.

“Our Christmas menu will be available in the tea room every Sunday.

“The market will also be open for the various events between now and Christmas, including our Solstice Walk on December 22 and our Christmas Supper on December 14.”