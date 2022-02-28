Step back in time with these retro pictures taken in Harrogate

This week’s retro pictures were all taken 20 years ago in 2002.
It’s the year that the Queen celebrated her Golden Jubilee, both the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret died, and the Euro coins and notes were introduced in 12 EU countries.
More locally, the then non-league Harrogate Railway took on Bristol City in the FA Cup at home. The team lost 1-3 in a game that was watched at the stadium by 3,500 people.
See next week’s Harrogate Advertiser as we move through the noughties.
Send in your photographs for a future Retro page to [email protected] Please include details about the image, your name, contact number and email address.