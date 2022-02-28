Step back in time with these retro pictures taken in Harrogate

This week’s retro pictures were all taken 20 years ago in 2002.

It’s the year that the Queen celebrated her Golden Jubilee, both the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret died, and the Euro coins and notes were introduced in 12 EU countries.

More locally, the then non-league Harrogate Railway took on Bristol City in the FA Cup at home. The team lost 1-3 in a game that was watched at the stadium by 3,500 people.

1. The Boar's head at Ripley near Harrogate. May 21. Photo: staff Photo Sales

2. 3rd December 2002. Harrogate Railway football club's Danny Philpott, left, and manager Paul Marshall with the FA cup at Granby High School. Photo: STAFF Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show held at the Great Yorkshire Show Ground. Pictured wheel barrowing some of her stock into the hall is Suzanne Newell of Chipchase Nursery, Northumberland. Photo: staff Photo Sales

4. 30th November 2002. The Tom Roberts Jazz Band cheer on Harrogate Railway at Starbeck railway station in preparation for their big FA cup match. Photo: STAFF Photo Sales