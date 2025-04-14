Station Parade on Harrogate to get a new restaurant launched soon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The unit at Baines House on Station Parade has been empty since previous occupant Nutrition Joe's cafe closed down in October 2024.
Now new life is coming to the site next door to HGPT Studio and 24 Hour Gym at 17 Station Parade.
The owners of the new restaurant, who already have a similar business at Kirkstall road in Leeds which opened to rave reviews in December 2023 for its authentic Rajasthani cuisine, are Jodhpur.
"We’re bringing the flavours of Jodhpur to Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1UF.
"Join us for an unforgettable dining experience!”
The newcomer to Harrogate promises to be a “a bridge that connects you to the opulent history and royal culture of Rajasthan”
a wide-ranging menu including Tandoori Lamb Chop, Biryani, Butter Naan, Onion Bhaji and a lot more.
More information: https://jodhpur.uk/