Stars praise Harrogate DJ's new Northern Soul track with top singer from Michael McKintyre’s show

A Harrogate DJ has linked up with his musician father and a leading singer to create a cracking new Northern Soul track.

A unique collaboration between DJ Rory Hoy, his dad Tom Hoy of the Natural Acoustic Band and Magna Carta fame, and fantastic Lulu-esque singer, Sarah Collins, the song called Take All Your Lovin’ And Run is already a radio hit.

The melodic but pulsating track on Apple Music and more has won early support from Craig Charles on his BBC6 Afternoon and Funk & Soul shows and from a number of internationally well-known musicians and DJs including Ruby Turner and Afrika Bambaata.

The release of Take All Your Lovin’ And Run follows another recent new track by Hoy, a banging Funky House tune called 1 That I Want which reached number one in the New Hype Dance/Pop Chart on Beatport.

Harrogate DJ Rory Hoy with Lulu-esque singer, Sarah Collins, who collaborated on Take All Your Lovin’ And Run which is already a radio hit. (Picture contributed)

Talking about his latest track, Rory Hoy said: “It was great to write the new song with my dad and work with Sarah who is a wonderful singer.

"Sarah and I met by chance at last year’s BBC Make A Difference awards, where I was a judge and Sarah had a halftime singing slot.

“She’s had ill health but still performed at the London Palladium on Michael McKintyre’s Big Show on BBC TV with American singer, LeAnn Rimes."

After playing the likes of Starbeck Festival in Harrogate, Glampfest in Scotton and Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough, Hoy also appeared on two nights at this year’s Deer Shed Festival.