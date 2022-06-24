Starbeck Community Day makes a successful return

Talented youngsters from the Summerbelle Dance Academy at Starbeck Community Day. Picture Gerard Binks

With favourable weather, there was a strong turnout last weekend for the annual event which aims to raise money in aid of the Starbeck Christmas Lights appeal.

With a target of £5,000, prizes and events were on display to raise vital funds.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crowds at Starbeck Community Day watch a performance by Summerbelle Dance Academy. Picture Gerard Binks

Held at Harrogate Railway AFC’s ground , the community run event saw fun and games for all the family, with entertainment including Summerbell Dance Academy, a sack race, a wide range of stalls featuring a tombola, hook a duck, second hand books and DVDs and much more.

The Starbeck Residents Association was in attendance, as was Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones who held a clinic with members of his casework team to speak with constituents.

Organiser Chrissie Holmes said: " Despite the cold weather the crowds came along to Harrogate Railway AFC and Starbeck Community Day went well.

"The Starbeck Dancing for Well-being Group and Summerbelle Dance Academy were there to entertain us and proved that dancing can be enjoyed by everyone sitting or standing including Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Mr Andrew Jones and Starbeck's local councillor Philip Broadbank.

"We were pleased to welcome the new Worshipful Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate Victoria Oldham to the event who was a great sport and happy along with Mr Andrew Jones to show us her sparing skills coached by Ben of Harrogate Boxing Club.

"Sadly it was time to say farewell to Starbeck's first ever Community Queen Scarlett who very graciously handed over her crown to Kya-Mae Goodwin Starbeck Community Queen 2022-2023.

"The sack race was great fun and very popular both races were won by Kylie of Summerbelle Dance Academy. The excellent choice of music provided buy Harrogate Local Radio got everyone in the mood for dancing and on their feet.

"The Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal team are all really looking forward to doing it all again next year!

"Meanwhile our next event will be the Craft Fair in St. Andrew's Church Halls, Starbeck on September 24 and then Starbeck Christmas Fair on November 26.