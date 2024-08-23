Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal Nearly New Sale!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clearing out your garage or cupboards then why not come along and sell your unwanted items at our nearly new sale and support the Starbeck Christmas Lights appeal at the same time? Stall pitches just £8 or why not share with a friend and get 2 for £12. Please bring your own table.!

Saturday 21st September 11am -2pm. BINGO sessions from 11.30 am - 1.30pm. Refreshmemts!

Tel: 07969823753 please leave your name and relephone number to book. Public free entry!