Star of award-winning Ken Loach movie is to visit Harrogate to support work of volunteers at Sanctuary

The unlikely star of British film great Ken Loach's most recent movie is to come to Harrogate for a screening in support of a local voluntary group which does so much to help refugees adjust to their new lives in our district.

The event will see Harrogate Film Society teaming up with Harrogate and Knaresborough District of Sanctuary in a unique collaboration at Harrogate Odeon as part of Refugee Week.

Harrogate and Knaresborough District of Sanctuary was formed in November 2016 following the arrival of the first families of Syrian refugees and Afghan refugees as part of the official UK Resettlement Scheme.

Since early 2022 it has also been providing support to more than 350 refugees from Ukraine living locally.

Harrogate Film Society is to link up with Sanctuary on Wednesday, June 19 to screen Ken Loach's The Old Oak at the Harrogate Odeon. (Picture contributed)

The first film, already screened, was Mavka, an award-winning Ukranian animated feature based on Ukranian folklore, which was was attended by more than 150 people, many of them Ukranian families.

The next film to be screened on Wednesday, June 19 will be The Old Oak, reportedly multi award-winning director Ken Loach’s last film.

The story of what happens when group of Syrian refugees arrive in a small village in the North East, its lead actor Dave Turner had retired from his 30-year career as a fire fighter, when he was spotted by Ken Loach.

Paula Stott Chair of Harrogate Film Society said, “We are very lucky that Dave Turner has agreed to be our guest at our screening of The Old Oak.

"It’s a great chance to learn about his late start in acting, what it is like working with Ken Loach and some of the stories behind the scenes in this moving and uplifting film.”

The third and final Refugee Week event will take place on Saturday, June 22 at St Mark’s Church in Harrogate when Afghan Kitchen will provide a sumptuous meal.

The latter has established a devoted following in Harrogate and Knaresborough by celebrating the importance of food and by providing delicious home cooked meals in a range of pop-up venues

For more information, visit: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org