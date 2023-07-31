As part of The National Three Peaks challenge, the team plan to conquer each of the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours – a total walking distance of 23 miles and a total ascent of 3064 metres.

Those taking part will start their journey at Ben Nevis on 3 October, completing both Scotland’s highest mountain and Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountain, before nightfall.

The next morning will be the final stretch of the journey as the team plan to ascend Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, and complete the challenge just as the sun rises.

Staff from Harrogate District Hospital are taking on the National Three Peaks challenge to raise money for new equipment

The funds raised during the challenge will go towards the purchase of an MRI compatible ventilator which will allow clinical staff to accurately assess patients during transfer and ensure they can receive MRI scans while they remain ventilated.

Eve Geldart, Lead Critical Care Nurse in ICU, said: “As a service that is required to provide urgent lifesaving treatments to patients, it is important that we are able to perform specialised investigations like MRI scans in a timely manner.

“Currently, we would need to transfer intensive care patients to another hospital to get an MRI as we don't have the specialised equipment that is needed to monitor and support their breathing during the test.

“An MRI compatible ventilator and patient monitoring system will allow us to provide this investigation for our patients at Harrogate District Hospital for the first time ever.”

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, added: “I’m excited to be taking part in the National Three Peaks challenge and can’t wait to start training and fundraising to raise vital funds, going above and beyond the provision of the NHS.

“Three years ago I had a horrendous injury and dislocated both my ankles.

“Following surgery to get me back on the road to recovery, I am looking forward to this challenge and hoping to stay upright.”