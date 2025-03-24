Staff at the Harrogate branch to share in famous firm's success in hitting £3 billion in value

Staff at the Harrogate branch of a famous national chain of shops are to share in the family firm's success in hitting £3 billion in value.

The UK’s largest independent travel agent, Hays Travel, has announced that the group’s total transaction value (TTV) has reached a remarkable £3billion for the first time in its history, one month ahead of the end of its financial year on April 30.

From humble beginnings in 1980s when John Hays began selling holidays from the back of his mum’s babywear shop in County Durham, the company has expanded gradually but extensively while many other household names on the British high street have faded or faltered.

In October 2019, Hays Travel acquired the licence to operate all Thomas Cook branches.

Staff at Hays Travel, which includes branches in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon, will receive £100 for every year they have worked.

It now has 500 high street branches, including a Harrogate outlet which opened in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate in January 2024, and branches in Knaresborough and Ripon.

It is a success story reflected in its financial figures.

In the year ended April 30, 2024 Hays Travel’s total transaction value (TTV) was £2.55bn - an increase of 17% on the same period in 2023 (£2.19bn), with group profit before tax (PBT) £73.4m.

To thank staff for their role in Hays Travel’s success and their loyalty to the company, owner and Chair of Hays Travel, Dame Irene Hays, told colleagues they will receive £100 for every year they have worked at Hays Travel.

Still true to its core values, the independent company invested more than £246,000 in local causes and activities in 2024 alone, with a specific focus on supporting young people’s mental health.

Dame Irene Hays said: “Since Hays Travel began trading 45 years ago, we have always remained true to our vision and values, and our strategic priorities: our people, our customers, and the communities where we operate.

"Our success is down to our people, which is why achieving this £3billion milestone is an opportunity to demonstrate just how much their work is appreciated.”

Hays Travel is committed to training and developing its staff, which, this year, includes more than 700 apprentices and graduates.