Staff at Harrogate estate agents to tackle Great North Run to support charity that does such a 'wonderful job'

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Sunday, September 10 will see from Matthew Stamford, James Verity, David Stamford and Josh Burns from team Verity Frearson lacing up their running shoes to take part in the famous half marathon.

The aim is to raise £5,000 in aid of the highly-respected Harrogate charity which supports local families living with terminal illness and bereavement..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verity Frearson Director, Matthew Stamford, said “The Great North Run is one of the most famous and biggest half marathons in the world.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Verity Frearson directors Matthew Stamford and James Verity are among four members of staff taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice. (Picture contributed)

"This will be my fifth time, although it’s been a few years since I last did it so I’m hoping that there’s life in the old dog!”

Matthew is being joined by fellow director James Verity, Sales Negotiator Josh Burns and Accompanied Viewer, and Matthew’s twin brother, David Stamford.

All will run in the famous purple colours of Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saint Michael’s do such a wonderful job and many of us have had first-hand experience of their care and compassion when dealing with families living with terminal illness,” said Matthew Stamford

The Verity Frearson team will be grateful for any donation, however small, to help them achieve their fundraising goal.