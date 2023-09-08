Staff at Harrogate estate agents to tackle Great North Run to support charity that does such a 'wonderful job'
This Sunday, September 10 will see from Matthew Stamford, James Verity, David Stamford and Josh Burns from team Verity Frearson lacing up their running shoes to take part in the famous half marathon.
The aim is to raise £5,000 in aid of the highly-respected Harrogate charity which supports local families living with terminal illness and bereavement..
Verity Frearson Director, Matthew Stamford, said “The Great North Run is one of the most famous and biggest half marathons in the world.
"This will be my fifth time, although it’s been a few years since I last did it so I’m hoping that there’s life in the old dog!”
Matthew is being joined by fellow director James Verity, Sales Negotiator Josh Burns and Accompanied Viewer, and Matthew’s twin brother, David Stamford.
All will run in the famous purple colours of Saint Michael’s Hospice.
"Saint Michael’s do such a wonderful job and many of us have had first-hand experience of their care and compassion when dealing with families living with terminal illness,” said Matthew Stamford
The Verity Frearson team will be grateful for any donation, however small, to help them achieve their fundraising goal.
Donations can be made via their JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/verity-frearson