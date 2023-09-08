News you can trust since 1836
Staff at Harrogate estate agents to tackle Great North Run to support charity that does such a 'wonderful job'

People are being urged to show their support for four members of staff in a Harrogate estate agents who are tackling the Great North Run to raise funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST
This Sunday, September 10 will see from Matthew Stamford, James Verity, David Stamford and Josh Burns from team Verity Frearson lacing up their running shoes to take part in the famous half marathon.

The aim is to raise £5,000 in aid of the highly-respected Harrogate charity which supports local families living with terminal illness and bereavement..

Verity Frearson Director, Matthew Stamford, said “The Great North Run is one of the most famous and biggest half marathons in the world.

Verity Frearson directors Matthew Stamford and James Verity are among four members of staff taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice. (Picture contributed)
"This will be my fifth time, although it’s been a few years since I last did it so I’m hoping that there’s life in the old dog!”

Matthew is being joined by fellow director James Verity, Sales Negotiator Josh Burns and Accompanied Viewer, and Matthew’s twin brother, David Stamford.

All will run in the famous purple colours of Saint Michael’s Hospice.

"Saint Michael’s do such a wonderful job and many of us have had first-hand experience of their care and compassion when dealing with families living with terminal illness,” said Matthew Stamford

The Verity Frearson team will be grateful for any donation, however small, to help them achieve their fundraising goal.

Donations can be made via their JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/verity-frearson

