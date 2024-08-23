Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Michael's Hospice Open Gardens – and a surprise from the Harrogate Spa Town Ukes

Having performed for us at our annual Open Gardens, we could not be more grateful for the on-going support of the Harrogate Spa Town Ukes – who through the joy of their music and concerts have, in the last twelve months, raised over £5,000 – making a huge difference to the audiences who get to enjoy their performances and to the local Community Saint Michael’s supports with vital care.

Pictured here are Steve Bullock and Karen Bellerby of the Spa Town Ukes presenting Nicki Hood, Philanthropy Manager, with this incredible donation at our Open Gardens at Saint Michael’s on Sunday.

Nicki said 'It was with great delight that I was able to enjoy their performance along with visitors and see their reaction as they enjoyed the music within the beautiful grounds and views – and to meet this incredible group of people who do so much for so many – thank you.'

Presenting the cheque

Harrogate Spa Town Ukes are a local Ukulele club and band with 40+ members. The club meets weekly at Oatlands Social Club on Wednesdays and the band of up to 20 players appear regularly at local events at which they accept donations and organise collections for their charity partner, Saint Michael's Hospice.

For further information about the Ukes, contact the events organiser, Bob Mansfield: [email protected]

Saint Michael’s vital services includes caring for people living with terminal illness in their own homes, and at their Hornbeam Park-based Crimple House Hospice. Specialist bereavement and emotional support service Just ‘B’ is part of their family of services, supporting children, young people and adults across North Yorkshire.