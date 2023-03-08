St John Ambulance seeks youth leaders for new cadet unit in Harrogate
St John Ambulance is looking for a unit manager and youth leaders to run sessions at a new Cadet Unit which will open shortly in Harrogate.
The new unit is an amazing opportunity for adults aged 18+ to teach valuable lifesaving skills to young people aged 10 – 17.
A spokesperson for St John Ambulance said: “As young people develop, so will you. You’ll gain communication, listening and presentation skills and grow in confidence.
"You’ll also have the chance to learn First Aid and take on more advanced roles with training, all while being fully supported by the rest of your team.
“Under your leadership, young volunteers will develop their potential, they will learn vital first aid skills that they can deliver at events and activities around the country.
"They will gain confidence, make friends and engage in community and social change. As a unit, adults and young people together you will have a real impact on your community.”
More about St John Cadets
Young people aged 10-17 can join one of the cadet units, which operate across England. Units meet once a week.
Life saving skills are at the heart of the cadet programme. There is also the opportunity to use these skills by supporting adult volunteers at events.
Cadets are given the opportunity to work towards their Grand Prior's Award.
What do cadets learn?Many cadets join St John Ambulance to gain relevant experience before pursuing a career as a paramedic or health care professional.
With so many different activities to get involved with, there is something for everyone.Some of these include:• learning first aid and volunteering at events• engaging in social action and helping the local community• learning about health and wellbeing• developing your confidence and communication skills through the cadet leadership courses• becoming a peer educator and helping to teach others first aid• enjoying a wide range of adventurous activities on a residential summer camp.
To find out more, or to try a taster experience of what it’s like as a volunteer in one of the youth teams, visit https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/volunteer-roles/youth-team/ or email: [email protected]