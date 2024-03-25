Twins Nancy and Molly Duffy, aged 10, with one of their Grey Face Dartmoor sheep called TobyTwins Nancy and Molly Duffy, aged 10, with one of their Grey Face Dartmoor sheep called Toby
Springtime Live: Thousands of visitors attend Harrogate's annual celebration of farming, food and the countryside

Thousands of visitors flocked to Springtime Live for a celebration of farming, food and the countryside.
By Dominic Brown
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:57 GMT

Springtime Live is a charitable event hosted by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society - organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show - and held at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

From pigs, sheep and alpacas to ferrets, Shire horses and giant tortoises, youngsters could get up close to farm animals as well as enjoy free demonstrations and hands-on workshops.

There was also Diggerland, ride on tractors provided by Ripon Farm Services, Moo Music and crafts, plus tractor trailer rides supported by Russell’s.

Charles Mills, show director, said: “This was a fantastic event bringing together a taste of farming, food and the countryside to the public.

"We are thrilled with the numbers of visitors who came and enjoyed the day.”

Here is a selection of photos from Saturday’s event by our photographer Gerard Binks.

Robin Rice, aged four, from York, milking a replica cow

Robin Rice, aged four, from York, milking a replica cow Photo: Gerard Binks

Judith Preston with her rare breed Shetland sheep

Judith Preston with her rare breed Shetland sheep Photo: Gerard Binks

Different breeds of sheep in the rare breeds marquee

Different breeds of sheep in the rare breeds marquee Photo: Gerard Binks

The diggers from Diggerland were very popular

The diggers from Diggerland were very popular Photo: Gerard Binks

