Spook-tacular family fun at Mother Shipton’s Cave

A fangtastic Halloween event is taking place at Mother Shipton’s Cave until Sunday, November 3.

The attraction will be transformed into a ghoulish grotto for all the family during the Halloween period.

People will be able to follow the haunted trail through the historic woodland to find monsters, ghosts and skeletons hiding around every corner.

The event will take place from each day between 10am and 4.30pm (last admission 3.30pm).

Families can bring their own spooky picnic, take a scenic walk through the charming forest and learn all about the geology and legend of the attraction.

A spokesman at Mother Shipton’s Cave said: “If you aren’t turned to stone first, enjoy the activity trail through the haunted woodland and attend a Spooky Science Class with hair-raising experiments every 15 minutes.

“Do your best monster impression and join in the costume competition.

“This Halloween, the costume competitions will take place on the Batwalk.

“Come in your scariest outfit and show off your monster moves to the spooky music.

“There will be two Batwalks each day, at 11.30am and 2pm, during the event.

“The Batwalk winners will receive a box of Spooks and Spells including a family pass to return to Mother Shipton’s.

“Watch out for the witches in the woodland making spells around their cauldrons.

“There couldn’t be a better time to visit the eerie Mother Shipton’s Cave and Petrifying Well.”