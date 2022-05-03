Spofforth marks Queen’s Jubilee

Members of the organising committee this week unveiled the first one at Spofforth Castle.

“The plaques have been created by Terry Wilcox, a brilliant woodworker from Thurnscoe, South Yorkshire, who embraced the project when he was asked if he could help,” said parish council vice-chairman June Geddes.

“They have been hand-made, painted and given a couple of coats of varnish to keep them secure during the summer.”

June added: “When the winner of the design of the Platinum Plaque was announced last year, I had a vision about plaques on all the roads leading into Spofforth.

“We wanted them to have substance so that it wasn’t a flash in the pan for the weekend, which is why we chose wood.

“They will remind us of the Platinum Celebrations long after they are over.”

“At that time there were no designs on line – I couldn’t get a local woodcarver to make them and I was in despair.”

But she said she met Terry by chance in the St Gemma’s charity shop, in Wetherby, where she works and within two weeks he produced a protorype.

Terry said: “It was a tall order but very entertaining on winter nights and kept me busy.

“The actual logo is very intricate so it took a lot of patience to cut them out individually.”

A total of 90 plaques have been made and more will be sold in the village to decorate lampposts and can be retained afterwards by the sponsors as souvenirs.

The plaques set the scene for Spofforth’s celebrations which include a children’s fun afternoon and the lighting of Spofforth Beacon on Castle Field on Thursday June 2 at 9.45pm.

On the Friday there will be a Sparkling Afternoon Tea for the over 70’s in the Village Hall with musical entertainment and on Saturday the Grande Finale – Platinum Party in the Park at Spofforth Castle.

“There’s circus entertainment, face painters, music to suit all taste playing from 7-11.30pm when the evening rounds off with fireworks over the Castle,” added June.