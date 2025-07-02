'Spellbinding' Ripon singer returns from Glastonbury Fest success to play Elbow outdoor show in York

Fabulous Ripon singer-songwriter Billie Marten is back from appearing at Glastonbury Festival and ready for a major Yorkshire show before a global tour to promote her new album.

After the success of her appearance on the Acoustic Stage on Friday at Glastonbury sharing the bill with the likes of Nadia Reid, Nick Lowe, PP Arnold, Sophie B. Hawkins and Roy Harper – and a live performance on BBC TV during their coverage of events at Worthy Farm, the talented Marten is not looking back.

On Thursday, July 3, the spellbinding acoustic musician is taking part in Elbow’s summer 2025 show at York Museum Gardens.

Then Billie, who is aged 26, will hit the road to push her new album with instore shows across the UK including Kingston, Manchester, Marlborough, London, Liverpool, Huddersfield, Bury, Nottingham, Brighton and Bristol.

Dog Eared, her firth album, is set for release on July 18 via Fiction Records and shows just how far she has come from her child prodigy roots and lessons at Ripon Grammar School.

Having first made a name singing aged eight, Billie released her debut single Ribbon in May 2014 just before her 15th birthday.

From the songs which have already appeared in advance of the new album, Dog Eared is her best yet.

One track, in particular, the warmly compelling Leap Year, with its slight country tinge, may be the single best thing this outstanding artist has ever done.

As if she wasn’t busy enough, the tireless talent is to embark on a tour of the USA from September to December, with a break in the middle to squeeze in a series of dates across Europe and the UK.

That’s when she will be back in Yorkshire again, to play Leeds Irish Centre on Friday, November 14.

Her new collection of songs, Dog Eared, follows Billie’s debut album Writing Of Blues And Yellows, which was followed by Feeding Seahorses By Hand, Flora Fauna and Drop Cherries.

The music of Billie Marten has long been championed by BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music.

For more information, visit: https://www.billiemarten.com/