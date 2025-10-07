Speculation over popular Harrogate town centre 'institution' in the world of fish n chips

By Graham Chalmers
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:09 BST
Speculation is growing over the future of a much-loved Harrogate fish n chips shop in the town centre once labelled ‘the town’s favourite chip shop’.

Located at 8-12 Cheltenham Parade, Graveleys of Harrogate was once a ‘must’ for fish n chips lovers in the town, winning a string of awards over the years.

But the popular takeaway and restaurant has gone through five or six years of upheaval with changes of ownership and name at regular intervals.

After news that the sister businesses in its latest incarnation, Bradleys, have closed in Starbeck and Headingley, fans are wondering what is happening to its Cheltenham Parade branch right in the centre of town facing the back of Harrogate Theatre.

Graveleys of Harrogate was once a ‘must’ for fish n chips lovers in the town, winning a string of awards over the years. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Graveleys of Harrogate: Timeline

April 2021

Reopens as Catch Seafood after being bought by the West Yorkshire-based family-owned seafood business in 2019 and undergoing a £250k refurbishment.

October 2022

Catch closes its doors amid reports that its parent company has gone into administration.

February 2023

Reopens as Graveley's fish and chip shop after original owners buy back the business.

October 2023

Eight months after it reopens, the business is put up for sale.

February 2024

Business is rebranded as Bradleys, which previously traded as Catch.

July 2025

Bradleys Fish and Chips on Weetwood Lane in Headingley has confirmed it has ceased trading.

Starbeck branch of Bradleys appears closed, too.

Fans ask what happens next for the fish n chip shop formerly known as Graveleys.

