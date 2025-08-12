Spectacular night of fireworks at historic venue near Harrogate for bank holiday weekend

The skies over one of the Ripon and Harrogate area’s most beautiful attractions are to light up with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics.

This year’s August bank holiday weekend will see award-winning Newby Hall and Gardens host the Fireworks Championships - and the winners will be decided by the audience.

Taking place at the historic country house on Saturday, August 23, three of the UK’s best fireworks companies are to compete to win the title, each staging an impressive 10-minute display choreographed to music.

Visitors will vote using their mobile phones for the best display, before the event closes with a breath-taking, huge finale display.

August Bank Holiday treat - The award-winning Newby Hall and Gardens is to host the Fireworks Championships. (Picture contributed)

Newby Hall’s commercial director, Stuart Gill, said: “Our annual fireworks championships feature spectacular displays by some of the UK’s leading fireworks companies.

"It promises to offer a great evening of entertainment set in the beautiful parkland at Newby Hall.”

Gates for the bank holiday’s spectacular Fireworks Competition will open at 4pm when visitors are encouraged to come along with friends and family and enjoy a picnic before a drone show at 8.45pm followed by the fireworks displays from 9pm.

Advance online tickets are available via: https://www.fireworkchampions.co.uk/our-events/newby-hall/book-tickets/

Newby Hall will be open for camping from 1pm.

A Gold Medal winner at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, Newby Hall is one of Britain's finest Adam Houses.

Built in the 1690s by Sir Christopher Wren, it was later adapted by John Carr and, subsequently, Robert Adam.

Attractions at Newby Hall include the Brandreth Bears and the Dollshouses collections.