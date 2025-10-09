Spectacular launch for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival 2025 and a line-up of celebrity guests
The four-metre-tall inflated sphere will be located at Crown Place near The Crown Hotel on Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11.
Entitled Lightweight, the spectacular display is the brainchild of Yorkshire-based Impossible Arts, who have been delighting audiences across the UK and Europe with their outdoor events and creations for more than 20 years.
Rachel Tunnicliffe, senior partner at Raworths, said: “This is an opportunity to mark the opening weekend of this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival which features a fantastic line-up of brilliant guest speakers who will no doubt spark some entertaining and thought-provoking discussions.
“It’s also a great way of getting people to interact with an artwork in a fun and playful manner and encourage them into the town centre as part of our community."
The giant installation will be lit up with colourful live animation – and will also feature anyone who wants to add their face to the mix.
The public can sit for a quick portrait in a quirky photo booth with these portraits turned into small animations and added to the show.
These animations will join a host of other moving images, visual effects, pictures and text, all enhanced by multi-channel music from hidden speakers.
At the forefront of the literary scene thanks to its stellar lineup of literary names in relaxed and intimate settings, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival is the hot ticket on the national festival circuit, chosen by the Guardian as "one of the top three literary festivals in the UK’”.
Star guests this year include Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, England cricket legend Graham Gooch and acclaimed journalist Lyse Doucet, Sir Jeremy Hunt, former Chancellor and Foreign Secretary and comedian and author Dom Joly.
Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, The Crown Hotel and the Wesley Centre, Harrogate, October 9-19.
For the full programme and to book tickets, visit the Harrogate International Festivals website at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/festival/raworths-harrogate-literature-festival/
Tickets are also available by calling the Festival Box Office on 01423 562 303.