Spectacular Harrogate event may raise as much as £175,000 for charity in a single evening

Flashback to the 2022 Glitter Ball as guests enjoy a fantastic time at Harrogate's Rudding Park while raising thousands of pounds for Martin House Hospice.

Sponsored by HARIBO, Martin House Children’s Hospice’s Glitter Ball will take place on Friday, May 5 hosted by Nick Hancock of Your Harrogate Radio.

All the money raised from this spectacular black-tie ball will go to support Martin House, which provides free care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting bereaved families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckie Wynne, Director of Income Generation said: “We’re delighted the Martin House Glitter Ball is returning to the gorgeous Rudding Park this year, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests back for a night of fine dining and entertainment.

"The Glitter Ball is our biggest single fundraising event of the year.

"Last year the ball raised £175,000 for the hospice, and we hope this year’s event will be even more successful.”

The glittering event will include an elegant champagne reception, three-course dinner, live and online auctions with top prizes on offer, raffles, games, live music and dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin House has been providing free family-led care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions for 35 years.

Based in Boston Spa, the hospice has nine bedrooms in Martin House, and six in Whitby Lodge, which cares for teenagers and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its services include respite stays, symptom control, emergency care, community care and end of life care.

Although it costs nearly £9 million a year to provide this care, there is no cost to any of the families using its services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckie Wynne said: "By joining us at the Glitter Ball, not only are you guaranteed a fantastic, glamorous night out, but you are also helping us to keep caring for families when they need us most.

"The free specialist care we give to families is needed now more than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are on sale now and cost £120 each, with tables of up to 12 people available.