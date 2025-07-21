Spectacular gala this week to mark 125th anniversary of much-loved Harrogate arts hub founded in 1900

Six of the town’s leading community theatre groups are coming together this week for a spectacular one-night-only Gala event in support of Harrogate Theatre’s 125th birthday.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was in 1900 when it was known as the Grand Opera House that Harrogate Theatre first opened its doors in the dying days of the Victorian era.

The much-loved arts hub’s history since then has seen it host many famous names, including Ben Kingsley, David Bowie, Trevor Howard, Charlie Chaplin, and Sarah Bernhardt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Friday. July 25, Harrogate Theatre will host A Night at the Theatre – a spectacular evening of entertainment when Harrogate Dramatic Society, Harrogate Phoenix Players, Harrogate St Andrew’s Players, HOPS Musical Theatre Company, RAOS Musical Theatre Company and Woodlands Drama Group will all take part.

Historic anniversary - Much-loved Harrogate Theatre first opened its doors in 1900. (Picture contributed)

Chief Executive of Harrogate Theatre, David Bown said: “Bringing together our six community theatre companies on our 125th anniversary year is more than a celebration, it’s a testament to the strength and passion behind Harrogate’s community theatre scene.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of their support and look forward to many more wonderful community productions coming to the theatre for years to come.”

This coming together of different groups from Harrogate’s rich arts scene is a first for the beautiful building on Oxford Street designed by renowned Victorian architect Frank Tugwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade II listed theatre may be the pride of Harrogate but it has faced stiff financial challenges in recent years.

Like much of the rest of the arts world, this important venue has faced rising costs, inflation, high energy bills and changes to Arts Council funding, not to forget local government reorganisation in North Yorkshire.

In that context, this Friday’s unique event will act as a fundraiser for Harrogate Theatre’s 125th anniversary appeal which has the target of hitting £125,000 to help safeguard the future of the theatre.

Coordinated by Jackie Bell, the event will showcase songs from classic musicals including Evita, Sister Act, Kinky Boots, Calamity Jane, Shrek the Musical, &Juliet and excerpts from 23 Hill End Lane, Glorious! and much more.