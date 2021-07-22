Spectacular Four Seasons sculptures by Philip Haas open at RHS Harlow Carr

The Four Seasons, created by contemporary American artist and filmmaker Philip Haas, opened on July 7.

The fibreglass heads are 3d interpretations of paintings by Italian artist Giuseppe Arcimboldo in the late 16thC.

They imagine spring, summer, autumn and winter in human form, using seasonal fruit, vegetables, flowers and crops. The display will be open until summer 2022. Garden admission applies.

1. 18th July 2021. The Four Seasons sculptures at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, created by American artist called Philip Hass. Pictured one of the sculptures. Picture Gerard Binks Buy photo

2. 18th July 2021. The Four Seasons sculptures at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, created by American artist called Philip Hass. Pictured a close up of one of sculptures. Picture Gerard Binks Buy photo

3. 18th July 2021. The Four Seasons sculptures at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, created by American artist called Philip Hass. Pictured selfie time at one of the sculptures. Picture Gerard Binks Buy photo

4. 18th July 2021. The Four Seasons sculptures at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, created by American artist called Philip Hass. Pictured visitors to the garden view one of the sculptures. Picture Gerard Binks Buy photo