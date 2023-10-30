Spectacular event coming soon as part of Harrogate war memorial 100th anniversary celebrations

The stunning 100th anniversary celebrations for Harrogate's war memorial which have attracted thousands of visitors and a film crew from ITN News are reaching their final days with plans for an incredible concert.

The brainchild of multi-talented Harrogate-based musician Catherine Field-Leather, You Must Remember This is an event which typifies the imaginative approach that the everyone involved with the programme devised by the volunteees of Harrogate War Memorial Project Group has shown since the town’s 100th anniversary celebrations were launched in September.

The concert, which is subtitled The Armed Man, Poetry, Song and Film, will offer an engaging evening of entertainment linked to the theme of Harrogate’s main war memorial with the combined voices of three choirs – Harrogate Theatre Choir, The Collavoce Collective and Eurythmia Ensemble.

Taking place at West Park United Reformed Church in Harrogate at 7.30pm on Friday, November 10 under the direction of Catherine Field-Leather, the event will combine beautiful singing with film, poetry and reading to pay tribute to the individuals on the town’s war memorial who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Special concert - Harrogate Theatre Choir is just one of three vocal groups set to appear at the West Park United Reformed Church in Harrogate in multi-media event You Must Remember This. (Picture contributed)

Music performed will include Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man (Choral suite) A Mass for Peace, reflecting on "the most war-torn and destructive century in human history” yet looking forward in hope to a peaceful future.

Interwoven will be narration by The Unknown Soldier with a projected backdrop to create an eclectic and inventive evening of remembrance.

Field-Leather is a classically-trained, highly-respected and versatile pianist/organist/choral director/teacher.

Harrogate Theatre Choir is a 50-strong choir with a passion for musical theatre and choral excellence which has performed at Fountains Abbey and the Royal Hall and backed Daniel O’Donnell at Harrogate Conference Centre.

The Collavoce Collective is a lively SATB choir based in the Vale of York which performs at York Barbican, Fountains Abbey, Ripon Cathedral and Castle Howard.

Eurythmia Ensemble Is a classical vocal group based in Harrogate which specialises in overlooked and rediscovered manuscripts and is renowned for its annual sell-out candlelight Christmas concerts at Holy Trinity Church in York.

The evening will fundraise for the British Red Cross.