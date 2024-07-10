Spectacular cars event expected to attract big crowds to Harrogate's Hornbeam Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One hundred of the most high-powered and high-value cars are coming to Harrogate this weekend

Hosted by Harrogate supercar finance specialists, Apollo Capital, the event will take place at The Lenz in Hornbeam Park on Sunday, July 14 from 10am through to 2pm.

Organised by Jason Holman, Director of the Leeds Supercar Meet, the Supercars and Coffee event will once again raise funds for the Leeds Mind Charity.

This will be the third supercars event held by Apollo this year, following recent success at The Yorkshire Hotel when hundreds turned out to see the stunning cars parade through town.

Hosted by Harrogate supercar finance specialists, Apollo Capital, the event will take place at their base in Hornbeam Park on Sunday, July 14. (Picture contributed)

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Apollo Capital is a leading UK finance broker specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hyper cars.

The Harrogate-based operation has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars and was recently named the UKs Best Specialist Car finance Provider.

Apollo Capital CEO Andy King, said: “We are delighted to host this event and cannot wait to welcome more than 100 of the finest cars to our offices here at Hornbeam Park.

“We have already seen just how much interest there is in our supercar events, so hopefully we can raise some valuable funds for Leeds Mind.”

The event is free to attend but donations for Leeds Mind are encouraged.

Public parking is opposite the venue in the Harrogate College Car Park.