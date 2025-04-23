Spectacular art installation set to light up HACS Harrogate Music Festival this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate International Festivals is to unveil a spectacular installation in the town this summer as a breathtaking backdrop to music concerts.

The arts charity has built up a strong reputation over the last decade for its ambitious installations and immersive experiences, including BEAM, Harrogate’s first light festival, last year.

As part of this year’s HACS Harrogate Music Festival, St Wilfrid's Church on Duchy Road is to host the installation by renowned UK artist Luke Jerram's Gaia Earth.

The dazzling six-metre replica of Earth, Gaia presents a unique and awe-inspiring perspective of our planet, showcasing the Earth's continents and oceans, illuminated by subtle lighting that emphasizes both the beauty and fragility of our planet.

Gaia Earth will be open to the public to visit for ten days in July, as well as forming a stunning backdrop to a host of special performances under the giant globe.

Called Gigs at Gaia, the series of shows this June and July organised by HIF as part of HACS Harrogate Music Festival will range from intimate solo recitals and a concert by candlelight to internationally acclaimed ensembles and a silent disco.

The music festival will kick off on June 26 at Harrogate’s Riyal Hall with an unforgettable night of Hollywood Hits from trumpet virtuoso Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack, featuring the fabulous Anna Jane Casey on vocals.

Festival favourites Oddsocks will return to RHS Harlow Carr to perform A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The Young Musicians series will also return offering a platform for the rising stars of the classical music world to shine.

One stand-out event will see actor and impressionist Alistair McGowan at The Crown Hotel on Thursday, July 3 performing an extraordinary programme of poetry, stand-up comedy/impressions plus around seven to 14 short piano pieces by Satie, Grieg, Shostakovich, Bach, Debussy and Madeleine Dring.

Gaia Earth is not the first time Harrogate International Festivals has worked with artist Luke Jerram.

In 2018 he brought Museum of the Moon to St Wilfrid's Church, while in 2021 he created the In Memoriam NHS tribute on Harrogate Stray for Harrogate International Festivals.

For more information, visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/?dm_i=43JO,1QF66,88V71Q,8526C,1​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​